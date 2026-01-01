Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 1 January

Moving to the charts we note that the prices are continuing to exhibit a slow and steady move to the upside which is highlighting bullish bias remains subdued and finding buying interest at lower levels. However , we should note that despite repeated attempt to move higher Nifty had not been able to move beyond 26500. The consolidation seen at the TS & KS lines shows that there is an alternating position getting created is indicating that the markets are definitely uncertain. The long body candle seen here to end the last day of 2025 we can conclude that the handover has been positive. However, the resistance at the median line will prevent the upward charge A move above yesterday’s high could see Nifty scale towards its next set of targets around 26550 (Nifty Spot) beyond the previous high. This level is combining with the median line and this could prove to be a tough challenge for the Nifty.