Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 19 September

As we head into the last day of expiry, we find that the lower levels are being defended as mentioned yesterday. The strong surge that we are witnessing can generate more momentum as Max Pain point has now shifted to 25350. The readings from the Option Data suggests that PCR is still subdued at 1.09, highlighting that the trends continue to face some pressure at higher levels. With Put writing shifting to 25400 levels that could now be a new level to watch out for once we witness a 30-minute range breakout today as we near the end of a steadily rising week.