Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 24 September

The trend that is emerging clearly suggests that the rally seen in the last week is now taking a breather and the doji formation ensured that the prices are holding above the cloud region. Hence , one should track the trends that are in progress as upmove holds itself above 25100 (Nifty Spot) to retain the bullish bias. Momentums on hourly charts are indicating that the prices after settling down seems to have witnessed a resumption of selling pressure. With the gradual and hesitant rise emerging from lower levels we can expect the rise to remain hesitant.