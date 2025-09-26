Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 26 September

Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 26 September

Raja Venkatraman

Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top three stocks to buy on 26 September. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.

Raja Venkatraman, co-founder, NeoTrader, recommends three stocks for 26 September.
Gift this article

Indian equity benchmarks extended their losing streak for a fifth straight session on Thursday, with broad-based selling pressure dragging the Nifty below 24,900. The market began the day on a subdued note and remained largely rangebound, but intense selling in the final hour caused the indices to close near their intraday lows.

Indian equity benchmarks extended their losing streak for a fifth straight session on Thursday, with broad-based selling pressure dragging the Nifty below 24,900. The market began the day on a subdued note and remained largely rangebound, but intense selling in the final hour caused the indices to close near their intraday lows.

Three stocks to trade today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

CEMINDIA (Cmp 818.20)

Buy above 820 and dips to 790, stop 775, target 890-925

Three stocks to trade today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

CEMINDIA (Cmp 818.20)

Buy above 820 and dips to 790, stop 775, target 890-925

  • Why it’s recommended: ITD Cementation India Limited is a leading Indian engineering and construction company that specialises in heavy civil infrastructure and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects. The stock has fallen sharply in past few sessions and the prices have tested the cloud support, showing some robustness. Also, a positive long body candle clearly highlights that there is a premium that is building up to push the trends towards new highs. A fresh uptick is momentum is encouraging.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 34.26
    • 52-week high: 943.20
    • Volume: 2.09M
  • Technical analysis: Support at 710, resistance at 490.
  • Risk factors: Demand conditions in urban area and seasonality headwinds.
  • Buy: above 820 and dips to 790.
  • Target price: 890-925 in 1 month.
  • Stop loss: 775.

Also Read | Kaynes Tech's growth play: High-margin electronics and OSAT ambitions

OPTIEMUS (Cmp 681.05)

Buy above 685 and dips to 650 stop 625, target 750-770

  • Why it’s recommended: Optiemus Infracom Ltd. is a diversified Indian telecommunications enterprise that engages in electronics manufacturing, distribution, and retail. Despite the strong push backed by volumes that are suggesting a trended action, we will encounter periods of consolidation. As momentum is also picking up, providing a favourable tailwind, we can consider some bullish moves.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 88.85
    • 52-week high: 395.90
    • Volume: 401.58K
  • Technical analysis: Support at 490, resistance at 900.
  • Risk factors: Industry competition , market volatility, elongated operating tailwind.
  • Buy: above 685 and dips to 650.
  • Target price: 750-770 in 1 month.
  • Stop loss: 625.

CREDITACC (Cmp 1416.50)

Buy above 1,417 and on dips to 1,360, stop 1,345, target 1,560-1,595

  • Why it’s recommended: CREDITACC has been going through a rough patch and the V shaped recovery backed by volumes are suggesting a trended action . The last few days the prices have been indicating the strong push above value area resistance around 347 augurs well for the prices. As momentum is also providing a favourable tailwind, we can consider some bullish prospects.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 116.84
    • 52-week high: 1,425.50
    • Volume: 95.31K
  • Technical analysis: Support at 1325, resistance at 1700.
  • Risk factors: Industry competition , market volatility, elongated operating tailwind.
  • Buy: above 1,417 and on dips to 1,360.
  • Target price: 1,560-1,595 in 1 month.
  • Stop loss: 1,345

Also Read | Anti-dumping duty could help this maker of Teflon-like plastic—but only slightly

How the stock market performed on 25 September

The Sensex declined by 555.95 points or 0.68% to settle at 81,159.68, while the Nifty shed 166.05 points or 0.66% to close at 24,890.85. Sectoral weakness was evident across the board, with metals being the sole exception showing resilience. Broader market indices mirrored the downtrend, as the BSE midcap and smallcap indices slipped 0.7% each.

Investor sentiment remained cautious amid global uncertainties and persistent profit-booking, contributing to the sustained pressure on frontline stocks. The breach of key support levels in Nifty signals heightened volatility and underscores the need for selective positioning in the near term.

Outlook for trading

Trading has not been pleasant this week amid mixed sentiment. The much-wanted red patch brought an end to the steady buying seen last week, clearly taking the fizz out of the recovery.
Source: TradingView

The market remained confused yesterday but eventually went well beyond the Gann supports that we have been mentioning around 24,960 (Nifty Spot) to produce a sharp decline. Ahead of the monthly expiry we are ending on a subdued note, drawing people to go short as strong support zones combined with the heavy put writing is only around the 24,500 zone.

A gap support that was eventually filled came to the rescue to bring about a sterling recovery. The lack of revival signatures does indicate that the upward drive will continue to be measured as the market has now seen many unsuccessful revival attempts.

The Max Pain Point has shifted to 25,000 as the PCR remains supressed at 0.76, indicating that selling pressure will remain. As trends are unable to hold on to the bullish bias seen on Monday, we continue to witness some sustained selling pressure, thus leading the trends lower. It's time to be alert as trends are getting clearer to the downside.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Also Read | Anant Raj stock: Data-centre dream or a valuation trap?
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Raja Venkatraman

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts both offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.