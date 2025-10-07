Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 7 October

The rise on Wednesday highlights the strong cloud resistance on rally after a strong decline at the start of the week. The supplies at higher levels will continue to test confidence, but a recovery is emerging swiftly from lower levels, signalling that the highs will continue to attract demand. With strong bullish possibilities emerging, we can now see that the weekly charts are beginning to show some aggressive potential to move higher. As positive cues continue to emerge, one should look at the potential to participate in every dip as the market retains a positive bias.