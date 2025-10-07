Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 7 October

Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 7 October

Raja Venkatraman

Market expert Raja Venkatraman recommends the top three stocks to buy today, 7 October. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.

Raja Venkatraman, co-founder of NeoTrader, recommends three stocks for 7 October.
Gift this article

Indian equity benchmarks began the week on a bullish note, extending their its winning streak for a third straight session. The Nifty 50 closed above 25,000 and the Sensex above 81,000.

Indian equity benchmarks began the week on a bullish note, extending their its winning streak for a third straight session. The Nifty 50 closed above 25,000 and the Sensex above 81,000.

Three stocks to trade today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

GRAPHITE(current price 567.55)

Buy above 570 and on dips to 540, stop 530, target 625-650

Three stocks to trade today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

GRAPHITE(current price 567.55)

Buy above 570 and on dips to 540, stop 530, target 625-650

  • Why it’s recommended:After spending some time in the clouds, the stock is now steadily heading higher. As hesitant upward traction is beginning to give away, the possibility of prices going above the clouds is looking more likely. With a strong momentum buildup in play, more upward traction is possible.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 28.27
    • 52-week high: 614
    • Volume: 1.04M
  • Technical analysis: Support at 520, resistance at 700
  • Risk factors: Volatility in the global steel market, dependence on raw materials, limited product diversification, and operational cost pressure.
  • Buy at: above 570 and dips to 540
  • Target price: 625-650 in 1 month
  • Stop loss: 530

Also Read | Sobha H1 pre-sales shine, approvals and new launches key to FY26 target

ADANIENSOL (current price 927.75)

Buy above 930 and on dips to 900, stop 880, target 1,030-1,090

  • Why it’s recommended: The charts show that a constant pullback into support zones of the TS & KS Bands is helping the stock stage a strong move to the upside. A long body candle formed on every dip is igniting some bullish enthusiasm. Positive outlook has emerged as the stock is demonstrating a strong upward drive. Can look to go long.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E : 159.59
    • 52-week high: 1,090.65
    • Volume: 1.05M
  • Technical analysis: Support at 855, resistance at 1090.
  • Risk factors: Economic slowdowns, stagnant demand,corporate governance.
  • Buy at: above 990 and dips to 900.
  • Target price: 1030-1090 in 1 month.
  • Stop loss: 880.

UGROCAP (current price: 189)

UGROCAP:Buy above 190 and on dips to 180, stop 175, target 210-216

  • Why it’s recommended: After some profit-booking a long body green candle is seen reviving from the TS & KS zone, indicating a strong push to the upside. With the long body candle being formed and RSI moving above 60 we can look at how this counter shapes up in the next few days. Consider going long.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 14.88
    • 52-week high: 264.58
    • Volume: 33.46K
  • Technical analysis: Support at 173, resistance at 210
  • Risk factors: losing market share, price fluctuations and supply shortages.
  • Buy: above 190 and on dips to 180
  • Target price: 210-216 in 1 month
  • Stop loss: 175

How the stock market performed on Monday

The Nifty 50 ended at 25,077.65, up 183.40 points or 0.74%, after touching a high of 25,095.95. The Sensex gained 582.95 points or 0.72% to settle at 81,790.12. Midcaps outperformed with a 0.7% rise, while smallcaps saw marginal losses. Sectoral action was led by IT, which surged 2%, followed by private banks (+1.2%), healthcare (+1%), oil & gas (+0.7%), and PSU banks (+0.4%).

In contrast, metals, media, and FMCG declined between 0.3% and 0.9%. Top gainers on the Nifty included Max Healthcare, Shriram Finance, Apollo Hospitals, TCS, and Tech Mahindra, while Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Power Grid Corp, ITC, and NTPC were among the laggards. Strong institutional buying and global cues supported the upbeat sentiment.

Also Read | Tata Steel stock is shining—but are European risks priced in?

Outlook for trading

Hesitation has been overcome and the strong resolve to move higher has met with good demand. As the trends begin to hold over the last few days the long body candle revival has once again assured investors of steady buying.

Trading has been daunting in the past few sessions the market is now back to last Wednesday's high. The rise on Monday has retraced 61.8% Fibonacci levels of the recent fall. As bullish bias continued to receive some injections, we need to remain calm and hold any potential recovery. As one can see on the daily charts, prices have tread into strong resistance at the current close and will need more tailwinds to fuel further upside.

The rise on Wednesday highlights the strong cloud resistance on rally after a strong decline at the start of the week. The supplies at higher levels will continue to test confidence, but a recovery is emerging swiftly from lower levels, signalling that the highs will continue to attract demand. With strong bullish possibilities emerging, we can now see that the weekly charts are beginning to show some aggressive potential to move higher. As positive cues continue to emerge, one should look at the potential to participate in every dip as the market retains a positive bias.
Source: TradingView

While trends remained robust, we can observe that the market is attempting to move out of a range and a possible short covering action may emerge today. We can see that Nifty could look at 24800, which has now turned into a supports for a bullish rebound. The road ahead looks promising as 200 points to the upside remains a potential target in the coming week.

After identifying that the options data had reached oversold status, the market responded resolutely. The max pain point has now moved to 25050 and will continue to influence any buy on decline. With the Open Interest data clearly indicating that hurdles have shifted to higher levels at 2500, we can continue to look at a 30-minute range breakout to creat some longs.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Also Read | India’s electronic manufacturing bet draws record investor interest
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Raja Venkatraman

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts both offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.