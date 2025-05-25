Stocks to buy: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Sec suggests Astral, Shipping Corporation, United Spirits shares tomorrow

Stock market news: The Indian stock market experienced a rebound in the last trading session of the week, with both the Sensex and Nifty 50 climbing by around 1%, fueled by optimistic sentiment surrounding US-China trade discussions.

Advertisement

On Friday, the indices received a boost from investments in major firms such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and ITC. Additionally, anticipation of a historic dividend from the RBI, combined with dropping US Treasury yields, improved investor confidence, as noted by traders. The Sensex concluded at 81,721.08, an increase of 769.08 points or 0.95%, while the Nifty 50 wrapped up at 24,853.15, gaining 243.45 points or 0.99%.

Also Read | Dharmesh Shah recommends THIS stock to buy tomorrow

Experts highlighted that the Indian stock market encountered heightened volatility over the week, predominantly due to shifts in global bond markets. Despite a strong start to the week, poor performance in US bond auctions and rising Treasury yields prompted a global risk-averse mindset, causing substantial midweek sell-offs in Indian equities.

Looking ahead, investors will keep an eye on the upcoming Indian GDP data, along with US budget announcements, inflation figures, and weekly unemployment claims, to evaluate the strength and trajectory of economic recovery both at home and abroad.

Advertisement

Share Market Tips and Nifty 50 Outlook by Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Securities Nifty 50 The benchmark index is in a strong uptrend, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms, indicating bullish sentiments. The index is firmly placed above its 20,50,100, and 200-day SMA, which reconfirms a bullish trend on a higher time frame. On the upside, the index is expected to extend this momentum towards the 25,200-25,500 levels. The crucial support zone is located around the 24,500-24,300 levels; hence, any minor correction around this remains a buying opportunity for traders. The weekly strength indicator, RSI, is in positive territory, indicating rising strength.

Also Read | Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday

Astral Ltd Cmp: ₹ 1,457 On the daily chart, Astral share price has confirmed a short-term trend reversal, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms. Additionally, it has surpassed the "multiple resistance zone" of 1,420 levels on a closing basis, indicating bullish sentiment. This breakout is accompanied by huge volumes, which signifies increased participation. The stock is sustaining above its 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reconfirming the bullish trend. The daily and weekly strength indicators, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI), are in favourable territory, indicating rising strength.

Advertisement

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is ₹1,550-1,600, and its downside support zone is the ₹1,400-1,345 levels.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd Cmp: ₹ 202 On the daily chart, Shipping Corporation share price has confirmed a "multiple resistance" breakout at the 190 levels on a closing basis, indicating a strong comeback of bulls. The stock is sustaining above its 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reconfirming the bullish trend. A couple of weeks of rising volumes signify increased participation. The daily Bollinger-Band buy signal suggests increased momentum. The daily and weekly strength indicators, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI), are in favourable territory, indicating rising strength.

Advertisement

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is ₹220-230, and its downside support zone is the ₹190-180 levels.

United Spirits Cmp: ₹ 1,579 On the daily chart, United Spirits share price is consolidating within the 1,600-1,500 levels, accompanied by significant volumes. This consolidation is placed above the prior breakout zone of 1500 levels, which remains a crucial support zone. In addition, this consolidation is supported within 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, which reconfirms bullish sentiments. The daily and weekly strength indicators, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI), are in favourable territory, indicating rising strength.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is ₹1,650-1,700, and its downside support zone is the 1,520-1,490 levels.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends three stocks to buy on Monday - 26 May