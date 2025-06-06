Stocks to buy: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Sec suggests Birlasoft, Glenmark Pharma, Heritage Foods shares today - 6 June 2025

Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, on Friday, were muted as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy announcement, which is widely expected to include a rate cut.

The Nifty 50 decreased by 0.02% to reach 24,746.95, whereas the Sensex fell by 0.09% to 81,381.77 at 9:25 IST.

The RBI is anticipated to lower its key lending rate by 25 basis points for the third consecutive time. The policy decision is set to be announced at 10:00 a.m. IST.

Although a 25 basis point reduction seems likely, market participants will pay close attention to the statement regarding inflation, economic growth, and future rate trajectories, noted market experts.

Other Asian markets remained lackluster, and US equities on Wall Street declined overnight due to a significant dispute involving President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk.

Share Market Tips and Nifty 50 Outlook by Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Securities Nifty 50 Over the past 10-12 sessions, Nifty 50 is consolidating within 25,200-24,500 levels, and hence any either-side breakout may indicate further direction. Nifty 50 is firmly placed above its 20,50,100, and 200-day SMA, which reconfirms a bullish trend on a higher time frame.

On the upside, the index is expected to extend this momentum towards the 25,200-25,500 levels. The crucial support zone is located around the 24,500-24,400 levels; hence, any minor correction around this remains a buying opportunity for traders. The weekly strength indicator, RSI, is in positive territory, indicating rising strength.

Birlasoft Ltd Cmp: ₹ 411 On the daily chart, Birlasoft share price has confirmed a trend reversal, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms. In addition, the positive crossover of the 20 and 50-day SMA reconfirms bullish sentiments. This recent rally is supported by huge volumes, which signifies increased participation. The daily and weekly strength indicators, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI), are in favourable territory, indicating rising strength.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 440-475, and its downside support zone is the 395-390 levels.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cmp: ₹ 1,580 On the daily chart, Glenmark Pharma share price has decisively surpassed its multiple resistance zone of 1555 levels on a closing basis along with huge volumes, which signifies increased participation. The positive crossover of 20, 50 and 100-day SMAs signifies bullish sentiments. The daily and weekly "band Bollinger" buy signal suggests increased momentum. The daily and weekly strength indicators, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI), are in favourable territory, indicating rising strength.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 1660-1755, and its downside support zone is the 1555-1500 levels.

Heritage Foods Ltd Cmp: ₹ 466 On the daily chart, Heritage Foods share price has decisively broken out of an "inverse head and shoulder" pattern on a closing basis, indicating bullish sentiments. Huge rising volumes indicate increased participation. The stock is sustaining above its 20-, 50, and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reconfirming the bullish trend. The daily and weekly "band Bollinger" buy signal suggests increased momentum. The daily and weekly strength indicators, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI), are in favourable territory, indicating rising strength.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 500-520, and its downside support zone is the 448-435 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.