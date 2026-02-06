Stocks to buy: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Sec suggests Birlasoft, SAIL, Adani Energy shares today

Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, began the trading day unchanged on Friday, as investors awaited the central bank's policy announcement, seeking clarity on growth and liquidity amid predictions of a pause in interest rates.

As of 9:18 IST, the Nifty 50 dipped 0.07% to 25,626.2, while the BSE Sensex decreased by 0.01% to 83,313.22.

Out of the 16 key sectors, eleven started the day in the red. The broader small-cap and mid-cap indices experienced declines of 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively.

The Reserve Bank of India is anticipated to maintain the current interest rates in its policy announcement at 10:00 IST, bolstered by moderate inflation and alleviated concerns regarding US tariffs following budget initiatives to promote manufacturing and exports, along with a trade agreement with Washington.

Share Market Tips and Nifty 50 Outlook by Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Securities Nifty 50 Since September 2025, the benchmark index has continued to consolidate within 26,300-24,500 levels, indicating a sideways trend. On the upside, any decisive breakout above 26,000-26,400 may trigger a fresh buying momentum. The bullish gap formed on 3rd Feb 2026 within 25,563-25,108 levels will remain a strong support zone. The daily strength indicator RSI is in positive terrain, which shows rising strength.

Birlasoft Ltd Cmp: ₹ 463 On the daily and weekly charts, the stock has decisively surpassed the past one-year "multiple resistance zone" of 454 level on a closing basis, indicating a strong comeback of bulls. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50,100 and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also inching up along with rising prices, which reconfirms a bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly strength RSI is in positive territory, which signals rising strength. The daily "band Bollinger" buy signal indicates increased momentum. Past 3-4 days, rising volumes signify increased participation.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 485-500, and its downside support zone is the 440-425 levels.

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) Cmp: ₹ 159 On the daily and weekly charts, the stock is in a strong uptrend, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms, indicating bullish sentiment. In addition, it has also surpassed the multi-month resistance zone of 144 levels on a closing basis indicating positive bias. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50,100 and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also inching up along with rising prices, which reconfirms a bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly strength RSI is in positive territory, which signals rising strength. The daily and weekly "band Bollinger" buy signal indicates increased momentum.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 175-185, and its downside support zone is the 152-145 levels.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Cmp: ₹ 1,013 For the past year, the stock has been consolidating within 1090-655 levels, representing a short and medium term sideways trend. However, with the current week's strong buying movement along with huge volumes, signals rising strength. We expect this momentum is likely to continue towards 1100-1200 levels. The daily, weekly and monthly strength RSI is in positive territory, which signals rising strength. The stock is sustaining above 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, which reconfirms positive bias.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 1,100-1,200, and its downside support zone is the 980-935 levels.

