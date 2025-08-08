Stocks to buy: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Sec suggests Hero MotoCorp, Entertainment Network, Indian Bank shares - 8 August

Stock market today: Ongoing tariff pressures and persistent selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) impacted investor sentiment on Friday, causing both benchmark indices to open lower.

The Nifty 50 index commenced at 24,544.25, decreasing by 51.90 points or 0.21 percent, while the BSE Sensex began the day at 80,483.56, reflecting a slight drop of 139.70 points or 0.17 percent.

Market analysts observed that investors are adopting a cautious stance, forecasting sideways movement in the short term as they await more insight into the effects of the new tariffs.

Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities, expect Nifty 50's relief rally towards the resistance zone of 24,800-25,000 levels. Palviya suggests three stocks to buy, hold, accumulate in the short-term. Here's what he says about the overall market.

Share Market Tips and Nifty 50 Outlook by Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Securities Nifty 50 On the daily and hourly charts, the index is trending lower, forming a series of lower tops and bottoms, indicating negative bias. Nifty 50 is sustaining below its 20 and 50-day SMA, which signals a short-term downtrend. From current levels, the short-term outlook remains cautious with an expected support zone of 24,500-24,400 levels. From current levels, we expect the relief rally towards the resistance zone of 24,800-25,000 levels. The daily strength indicator RSI has turned bearish and sustained below its reference lines, indicating a loss of strength.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd Cmp: ₹ 4,666 With the current close, the stock has decisively surpassed the past 8-9 months 'multiple resistance zone at 4,530-4,560 levels on a closing basis. This breakout is accompanied by high volumes, which signifies increased participation. This price formation also resembles an "inverse head and shoulder" pattern, which confirms trend reversal. The stock is sustaining above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reconfirming the bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly strength indicator, Relative Strength Index (RSI), is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 4,900-5,085, and its downside support zone is the 4,550- 4,400 levels.

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Cmp: ₹ 163 With the current close, the stock has confirmed a "horizontal consolidation range" (156-36) on a closing basis. This breakout is backed by huge volumes, which signal increased participation. This buying momentum is observed from the 100-day SMA(142), which remains a crucial support zone. The daily " band Bollinger" indicates increased momentum. The stock is sustaining above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reconfirming the bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly strength indicator, Relative Strength Index (RSI), is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is ₹175-200, and its downside support zone is the ₹155- 139 levels.

Indian Bank Cmp: ₹ 647 The stock is trending higher, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms across the daily and weekly charts. With current price action, the stock is on the verge of a "multiple resistance" breakout at the 660 levels. The stock is sustaining above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reconfirming the bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly strength indicator, Relative Strength Index (RSI), is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is ₹670-700, and its downside support zone is the ₹630- 620 levels.

