Stocks to buy: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Sec suggests Titan, Hindalco, Dalmia Bharat shares today - 27 June

Stock market today: Domestic stock indices began the day with gains for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, buoyed by positive international signals, such as indications of a possible extension to the July 9 tariff deadline.

The White House suggested that the tariff deadline might be delayed, and President Donald Trump mentioned that a "great deal" with India is on the horizon, which improved investor confidence.

The Nifty 50 index commenced at 25,576.65, rising by 27.65 points or 0.11%. Similarly, the BSE Sensex also started higher at 83,774.45, increasing by 18.58 points or 0.02%.

Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities, highlighted Nifty 50's crucial support zone is located around the 25,200-25,000 levels; any minor correction around this remains a buying opportunity for traders. Palviya has recommended three stocks to to buy, hold, and accumulate. Here's what he says about the overall market.

Share Market Tips and Nifty 50 Outlook by Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Securities Nifty 50 With the current close, the benchmark index has decisively surpassed the past 8-9 months' multiple resistance zone of 25,200 levels on a closing basis, indicating strong bullish sentiments. The index is firmly placed above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMA, which reconfirms a bullish trend on a higher time frame. On the upside, the index is likely to extend momentum towards 25,800-26,000 levels. The crucial support zone is located around the 25,200-25,000 levels; hence, any minor correction around this remains a buying opportunity for traders. The daily strength indicator RSI has turned bearish, indicating a loss of strength.

Titan Company Ltd Cmp: ₹ 3,695 On the daily chart, the stock has confirmed a "Cup & Handle" formation at 3,660 levels on a closing basis. This breakout is accompanied by huge volumes, which signifies increased participation. The stock is sustaining above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reconfirming the bullish trend. The daily "band Bollinger" buy signal suggests increased momentum. The daily and weekly strength indicator, Relative Strength Index (RSI), is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is ₹3,850-4,000, and its downside support zone is the ₹3,640-3,600 levels.

Hindalco Industries Ltd Cmp: ₹ 689 On the daily chart, the stock has experienced a trend reversal at the trendline breakout of 685 levels on a closing basis. The stock is sustaining above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reconfirming the bullish trend. This breakout is accompanied by huge volumes, which signifies increased participation. The daily "band Bollinger" buy signal suggests increased momentum. The daily and weekly strength indicator, Relative Strength Index (RSI), is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is ₹713-740, and its downside support zone is the ₹670-660 levels.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd Cmp: ₹ 2,196 On the daily and weekly charts, the stock is trending higher, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms, indicating positive bias. Recently, the stock has corrected and rebounded very sharply from the 50-day SMA (2019), which remains a crucial support zone. The stock is sustaining above its 20, 50,100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reconfirming the bullish trend.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is ₹2,350-2,430, and its downside support zone is the ₹2,100-2,050 levels.

