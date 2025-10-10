Stocks to buy: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Sec suggests Vedanta, NBCC, Usha Martin shares today

Stock market today: The stock market started cautiously on Friday as discussions around the Israel-Hamas peace agreement took shape, coinciding with US President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza Peace Plan.

Investors were vigilant due to mixed signals from global markets, the ongoing US government shutdown, and the season for corporate earnings analysis.

The Nifty 50 index commenced at 25,167.65, reflecting a slight drop of 14.15 points or 0.06 percent, while the BSE Sensex began lower by 96.65 points or 0.12 percent at 82,075.45.

Experts pointed out that US markets, despite recently reaching all-time highs, ended with slight declines due to investors' caution amid a lack of government data.

The absence of new economic indicators, combined with doubts regarding the extended US government shutdown, impacted global market sentiment.

In the meantime, the Israel-Hamas ceasefire led to a decrease in oil prices as risks in the Middle East diminished, while gold and silver prices continued to rise.

Share Market Tips and Nifty 50 Outlook by Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Securities Nifty 50 Since May 2025, the index has been consolidating within 25,500-24,300 levels, indicating a short to medium-term sideways trend. On the hourly chart, the index is trending higher, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms indicating positive bias.

From current levels, the crucial support zone is placed around 25,000 levels, and any violation of the same on a closing basis may cause further downside towards 24,900-24,800 levels. On the other hand, the resistance zone is placed around 25,100-25,200 levels. Above this resistance zone, the index is likely to extend its up move towards 25500 levels. The daily strength indicator RSI is in positive territory, which indicates sustained strength.

Vedanta Ltd Cmp: ₹ 485 On the daily chart, Vedanta share price has decisively surpassed the major multiple resistance zone of 477-480 levels on a closing basis. This breakout is accompanied by huge volumes, which shows increased participation. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also inching up along with rising averages, which reconfirms bullish sentiments. The daily, weekly and monthly strength indicator, Relative Strength Index (RSI), is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 500-520, and its downside support zone is the 475-465 levels.

NBCC (India) Ltd Cmp: ₹ 114 On the weekly time frame, NBCC share price is trending higher, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms. On the daily chart, the stock has witnessed buying support around the 20 and 50-day SMA support zone, which reconfirms bullish sentiments. The daily, weekly strength indicator, Relative Strength Index (RSI), is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 120-127, and its downside support zone is the 110-105 levels.

Usha Martin Ltd Cmp: ₹ 477 Usha Martin share price is in a strong uptrend across all time frames, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms. In addition to the weekly chart, the stock has also confirmed a " rounded bottom" formation breakout at 444 levels, indicating positive bias. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, which reconfirms bullish sentiments. The daily, weekly strength indicator, Relative Strength Index (RSI), is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.

Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 513-535, and its downside support zone is the 444-430 levels.

