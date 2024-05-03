Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Friday led by a positive momentum in the global peers.

Trends on Gift Nifty also indicated opening gains of around 100 points for the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Nifty 50 registered a record high level of 22,783 during this week led by positive global market cues, corporate earnings and upbeat domestic economic environment. India’s manufacturing activity signaled the second-best improvement in the health of the sector for three-and-a-half years, data showed.

Also Read: Stock market today: Trade set up for Nifty 50 to Sensex, 6 stocks to buy or sell on Friday — May 3

Nifty 50 Outlook

On an intra-week basis the benchmark index has registered an all-time high at 22,783 levels, indicating bullish sentiments. On the daily and weekly time frame, the index continues to scale with higher tops and bottoms formation, indicating a sustained uptrend.

The index is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA which reconfirms a bullish trend. The short-term support is placed around 22,450 - 22,300 levels. On the upside, the index is expected to extend an up-move towards 23,000 - 23,300 levels in upcoming weeks. Short-term traders and investors are advised to adopt a buy-on-dips strategy, said Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Securities.

Also Read: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on May 3

Nifty in the current series has witnessed a short covering with a marginal price gain of 0.56% (125 points) and a decrease in open interest by 4%, hinting that market participants are staying on the sidelines and cautious as Nifty is trading near an all-time high.

As per options data of the weekly expiry scheduled on 09th May 23,000 and 23,200 Call strikes have high OI concentration, indicating a strong resistance. On the put side, a high open interest concentration was at 22,500, and 22,700, acting as support, Palviya added.

Stock Recommendations By Rajesh Palviya

Among stocks to buy today, Palviya recommends Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Oberoi Realty and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo). Here are the details:

BPCL

BPCL shares price has surpassed its ‘multiple resistance’ zone at ₹626 levels on a closing basis, indicating a positive bias. This breakout is accompanied by huge volumes which signifies increased participation. The daily ‘band bollinger’ buy signal indicates increased momentum. The daily, weekly and monthly strength indicator RSI is in a positive terrain which confirms rising and sustained strength on short and long-term charts.

Investors should buy, hold and accumulate BPCL shares with an expected upside to ₹665-700 and a downside support zone at ₹613 - 600 levels.

BPCL shares gaiend almost 5% (30 points) on Thursday in current expiry and an increase in open interest of 8% (as per provisional data), indicating a long build-up. In the May series, there has been a high Open Interest (OI) concentration at 650 call strike followed by 680 and 700, indicating a probable resistance zone, while strong support is seen at the 600 and 580 levels as significant OI concentration on Put side addition has been seen.

Also Read: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 3

Oberoi Realty

Since January 2024, Oberoi Realty shares price has been consolidating within ₹1,600 - 1,280 levels. However, this consolidation is taking the shape of a ‘Cup & Handle’ formation with a breakout level of ₹1,600. With the current close, the stock has gained momentum and confirmed a short-term breakout at ₹1,523 levels. Huge rising volumes on this breakout indicate increased momentum. Oberoi Realty stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, which reconfirms a bullish trend across all the time frames.

Investors should buy, hold and accumulate Oberoi Realty shares with an expected upside up to ₹1,600 - 1,685 and a downside support zone of ₹1,500 - 1,450 levels.

Oberoi Realty has witnessed price gains of 4% (58 points) and an increase in open interest of 9% (as per May 2 provisional data) adding nearly 7,100 contracts indicating a strong Long Build Up. In the May series, there has been a high OI concentration at 1,600 call strike followed by 1,560 indicating a resistance zone, while the support is seen at 1,400 and the pivotal level to watch will be 1,500.

Also Read: Day trading stocks to buy: Anand Rathi recommmends three shares to buy today — May 3

IndiGo

IndiGo share price has registered an all-time high at ₹4,122, representing bullish sentiments. It is in a strong uptrend across all the time frames forming a series of higher tops and bottoms formation. IndiGo shares are well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA and these averages are inching up along with price which reconfirms positive bias. The daily, weekly and monthly strength indicator RSI is in positive terrain, confirming rising and sustained strength on the short and long-term chart.

IndiGo shares witnessed price gains of 4% (148 points) and an increase in open interest of 8% (as per Thursday’s provisional data), indicating a strong long build-up. In the May series, there has been a high OI concentration at the 4,200 call strike followed by 4,300 indicating the resistance zone, while the support is seen at 4,000 amid unwinding seen in the call strike and the high put concentration is at 3,700 and 3,800.

Catch Stock Market Live Updates here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

INTERGLOBE AVIATION More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!