Stocks to buy: Rakesh Bansal recommends HUL and Indiabulls Housing Finance shares to buy for short term
Stocks to buy: Rakesh Bansal believes that Indiabulls Housing Finance shares may go up to ₹2850 apiece levels in short term
Stocks to buy: After trading choppy throughout the day, Indian stock market ended lower on Friday. Nifty 50 index lost 33 points and ended at 19,730 levels, BSE Sensex went down 187 points and closed at 65,794 mark while Nifty Bank index corrected 577 points and finished at 43,583 levels. Broad market indices ended minorly in the positive even as the advance decline ratio, though positive at 1.16:1, dipped over the previous day. So, it become quite tricky to find out value picks for stock investors, especially if they are hunting for short term stock picks.
