As part of its top weekly tech picks, domestic brokerage and research firm Axis Securities has recommended four stocks that can one look to buy which includes TVS Motor, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 's portfolio stock Delta Corp, KPR Mill Limited, and Sun TV Network Limited.

Axis Securities top stock picks for the week -

TVS Motor: The stock is trending up across all the time frames forming a series of higher Tops and higher Bottoms, as per the brokerage. “The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI is in bullish mode which supports rising strength as well as momentum." Axis suggests buying in the 690-678 range with stop loss of 653.

Delta Corp: "On the daily chart, the stock has well placed above its 20, 50 and 100 day SMA and sustaining above the same which reconfirm bullish sentiments. The daily strength indicator RSI is placed above 50 mark which supports rising strength. The brokerage has recommended buy range of 280-276 with stop loss of 256.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 4.31% stake in the company whereas his wife Rekha holds 3.19% stake in Delta Corp as of September 2021.

KPR Mill: “This buying momentum was observed from 20-day SMA (462) which reconfirms bullish sentiments. The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI is in bullish mode along with positive crossover which supports rising strength," the note stated with buy range of 511-501 and stop loss of 465.

Sun TV Network: As per Axis Securities, the stock has witnessed “Multiple Resistance" breakout at 588 levels on a closing basis on the weekly chart. Its analysis indicate an upside of 660-685 levels. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100 Day SMA which reconfirms upside momentum, it said. The brokerage has recommended buy range of 600-588 and stop loss of 560.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

