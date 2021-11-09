Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock among top 4 picks by Axis Securities

Sun TV Network: As per Axis Securities, the stock has witnessed “Multiple Resistance" breakout at 588 levels on a closing basis on the weekly chart. Its analysis indicate an upside of 660-685 levels. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50 and 100 Day SMA which reconfirms upside momentum, it said. The brokerage has recommended buy range of 600-588 and stop loss of 560.