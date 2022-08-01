“We remain optimistic about the overall prospects for Star Health, backed by a strong growth in Retail Health, given its under-penetration, healthy earnings growth, led by normalization in the claims ratio, limited cyclicality risk (Commercial lines and Motor Insurance have high cyclicality), and healthy RoE profile (15-17% over the medium term). In 1QFY23, although claims were higher than our expectation on back of COVID-related medical inflation, its Retail Health business continued to grow better than the industry," said Motilal Oswal.