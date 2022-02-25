Domestic brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal has been positive on realty firm DLF ’s future prospects given the company's renewed focus on residential business with strong 35 msf launch pipeline and steady scale-up in their rental portfolio. The brokerage further remains constructive on DLF’s pre-sales and rental growth.

“Demand momentum in housing is expected to remains intact, especially for larger homes. Currently, stock has seen 24% correction from its 52 Week high, thus providing a good entry opportunity," the note stated. Motilal Oswal has a Buy rating on DLF shares with a target price of ₹450 apiece.

After around 12% price hike across the projects in 9MFY22, it is further planning to take 10-12% hike in its key projects (Camellias and the recently launched ONE-Midtown).

“With strong 35 msf (5msf launched) of identified launch pipeline, new sales value will continue its growth trajectory and deliver 40% CAGR to INR85b through FY21-24E. Further, 4.5msf of ongoing office projects and 24msf of upcoming pipeline will ensure 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in rental income over the next 10-12 years," the note stated.

Shares of DLF surged more than 8% to 349 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session. However, the realty stock is down nearly 12% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

The realty firm reported a 15% fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹379 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 as compared to ₹449 crore in the same quarter last year. Its total income grew marginally to ₹1,687 crore from ₹1,668 crore in the year-ago period.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

