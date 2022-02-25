This realty stock surges 8% today. Motilal Oswal has 'Buy' tag, sees more upside

“With strong 35 msf (5msf launched) of identified launch pipeline, new sales value will continue its growth trajectory and deliver 40% CAGR to INR85b through FY21-24E. Further, 4.5msf of ongoing office projects and 24msf of upcoming pipeline will ensure 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in rental income over the next 10-12 years," the note stated.