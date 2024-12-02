Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 2 December
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Monday, 2 December.
Nifty 50 on 29 November: Recap
After threatening to head to a new low, the markets made a quick recovery on the first day of December expiry, keeping bullish hopes alive. While the trends continue to discover new ways to survive, the markets are looking at some global cues to keep the momentum alive since there are not many positive cues on the domestic front. India’s GDP growth slowed more than expected to a seven-quarter low of 5.4% for the second quarter of FY25 compared with 6.7% in the first quarter. After some large-scale volatility on the expiry day, trends indicate that there are going to be some challenges ahead.