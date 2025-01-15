Six stocks to buy and sell today — 15 January

Two stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj
Sun Pharma: Buy at ₹1,770; Target ₹1,820-1,835 Stop Loss ₹1,723
On the four-hour chart, the stock has tested the recent demand zone between 1,760 and 1,723. Additionally, an RSI divergence is visible on the chart, indicating a potential pullback. We expect the stock to move towards 1820-1835.
Indian Energy Exchange: Buy at ₹167; Target ₹180; Stop Loss ₹158
After a sell-off from 192, the stock has retested its major demand zone (164-158) and has shown some signs of a pullback. At this level, a long position can be considered with low risk.
Two stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
• Deccan Cements: Buy ₹ 708, stop ₹693, target ₹740
After a sharp rise in Deccan Cements' shares earlier this year, profit booking amid a broader market downturn pulled prices toward a key support level near the KS line, setting the stage for a potential recovery. The long-bodied candle observed on Tuesday indicates improved chances of a price rebound. With current trends showing signs of an upward bounce from support levels, the potential for further gains appears strong. Investors may consider buying into this market as the outlook remains positive.
Lloyds Metal: Buy above ₹1,420, stop ₹1,385, target ₹1,490
After a prolonged period of consolidation, the stock is showing renewed buying interest emerging from lower levels. Over the past few weeks, this momentum led to significant gains, followed by profit booking as the trend softened and prices tested the TS line. The recent pullback has also brought the RSI into a recovery mode, indicating signs of revival and potential for renewed upward movement.
Stocks to buy, recommended by MarketSmith India:
Biocon: Current market price ₹ 387.65| Buy range ₹ 375–390| Profit goal ₹ 458| Stop loss ₹ 350| Timeframe 2–3 Months
Bajaj Finance: Current market price ₹ 7,335 | Buy range ₹7,100–7,375| Profit goal ₹ 8,300| Stop loss ₹ 6,870| Timeframe 3–4 Months
About the analysts: Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst (registration number INH000010441). Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. MarketSmith India is a stock research platform.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.