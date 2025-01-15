Six stocks to buy and sell today — 15 January

After a sharp rise in Deccan Cements' shares earlier this year, profit booking amid a broader market downturn pulled prices toward a key support level near the KS line, setting the stage for a potential recovery. The long-bodied candle observed on Tuesday indicates improved chances of a price rebound. With current trends showing signs of an upward bounce from support levels, the potential for further gains appears strong. Investors may consider buying into this market as the outlook remains positive.