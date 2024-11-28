Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Thursday-28 November
Summary
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Thursday, 28 November.
Nifty 50 on 27 November
The Nifty 50, the Indian stock market's benchmark index, has continued to consolidate within the range of 24,125–24,350 points for the last three trading sessions. The session on Wednesday started on a muted note at 24,204 and saw a sideways movement during the first half. However, post-noon buying in auto, metal, and BFSI stocks lifted the index to close above 24,250 points. Once again, the index was traded within the previous session, and a bullish candle was formed on the daily chart.