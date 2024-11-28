The index is trending above all its key moving averages but is still trading in the rectangular price range of 52,300–50,000. To turn more bullish from the current level, it must cross and hold above 53,600. Further, we reiterate that sustainable trading above 52,600 may turn the trend more bullish and may lead the index toward 54,500 in the coming days. However, failure to cross and hold above 52,300 could result in the index remaining in a sideways trajectory.