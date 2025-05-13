Best stock picks for today, 13 May, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

2. Voltas Ltd

Current price: ₹ 1,267

Target price: ₹ 1,495 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹ 1,381

Why it’s recommended: In FY25, Voltas recorded an increase of 23.6% in total income to ₹15,737 crore, from ₹12,734 crore in FY24. Profit before tax surged 147% to ₹1,191 crore from ₹486 crore, and profit after tax surged 236.3% to ₹834 crore from ₹248 crore over the same period. This was the company’s largest profit ever. Earnings per share (EPS) for FY25 was ₹25.43, compared to ₹7.62 in the previous year.