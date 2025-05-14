Best stock picks for today, 14 May, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Among the sectoral gainers, Nifty PSU Bank topped with 2% gains, peaking at 6,605.6, which continued its rally since Monday after PSU banks like Union Bank of India and Canara Bank reported stronger results this quarter. Nifty Media peaked at 1,619, gaining around 29 points, or 1.8%, followed by Zee Entertainment’s rally of around 5% today after an arbitral tribunal ruled in its favour, dismissing Aditya Birla Finance’s claim for a loan dispute, and Nazara Tech, up by 2%, due to the post-acquisition of AFK Gaming Private Limited on 10th May. Nifty Pharma bounced back and was among the sectoral gainers with gains of 486 points, or 2.3%, surging up to 21,589, reacting positively as the executive order of Donald Trump on drug price cuts was not as bad as expected.