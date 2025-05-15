Best stock picks for today, 15 May, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal
Recommended stocks to buy today: Discover the top stock picks by market experts at Trade Brains Portal for Thursday, 15 May.
The Indian stock markets ended positively today. The Nifty 50 closed at 24,666, up by 88.55 points, or 0.36%, while BSE Sensex rose 182.34 points, or 0.22%, to 81,330.56. Today, we recommend two blue-chip stocks, one from the IT sector and the other from the retail sector.
