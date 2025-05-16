Best stocks to trade for today, 16 May, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal
Trade Brains Portal 6 min read 16 May 2025, 05:45 AM IST
SummaryStocks to trade today: Discover the top stock picks by market experts at Trade Brains Portal for Friday, 16 May.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
With geopolitical tensions easing, markets ended on a positive note on Thursday. Nifty 50 hit the 25,000 mark after seven months and closed at 25,062, surging 395 points, or 1.60%. The BSE Sensex closed at 82,531 points, rising 1,200 points, or 1.48%. Today, we recommend two stocks to trade, one from the consumer durables sector and the other from the entertainment sector.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less