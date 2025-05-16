Best stocks to trade for today, 16 May, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

India's consumer durables sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11%, reaching ₹trillion by 2029. Crompton 2.0 (Nucleus and Xtech) vision is implemented to help accelerate revenue growth to double digits. This vision is aimed at increasing the market share and growing sustainably in core products like fans, pumps, and large domestic appliances. It also aims to transform the lighting business through product innovation, range expansion across panels, premiumization of products, and forays into new segments. To establish the vision and maintain the competitive advantage, the company increased its R&D spend as a percentage of revenue from 0.5% in FY21 to 1.1% in FY24. The board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹3 per share for FY25.