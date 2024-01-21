Stocks to Buy: RITES and Oil India among top choices, here's why
Stocks to buy: Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities, recommends RITES, BPCL and Oil India stocks to buy next week.
Indian Stock Market: The Nifty remain sideward throughout the session following a strong start. The index has moved back above the critical near-term moving average. In the short term, the index is likely to consolidate within the bands of 21500 and 21700. A decisive breakout on either side would confirm a directional move.
