 Stocks to Buy: RITES and Oil India among top choices, here's why | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to Buy: RITES and Oil India among top choices, here's why
Back Back

Stocks to Buy: RITES and Oil India among top choices, here's why

 Rupak De

Stocks to buy: Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities, recommends RITES, BPCL and Oil India stocks to buy next week.

Stocks to Buy (iStock)Premium
Stocks to Buy (iStock)

Indian Stock Market: The Nifty remain sideward throughout the session following a strong start. The index has moved back above the critical near-term moving average. In the short term, the index is likely to consolidate within the bands of 21500 and 21700. A decisive breakout on either side would confirm a directional move.

Bank Nifty

Meanwhile, the BankNifty is currently witnessing a bearish trend, with bears exerting dominance from higher levels. The index encounters strong resistance around the 46300 mark, posing a significant hurdle for any upward movement. Active put writing indicates lower-end support at 45500; however, breaching this level may intensify selling pressure. Additionally, the index is trading below short-term moving averages, signaling a bearish sentiment in the current market scenario.

Stocks to Buy

RITES | Recommendation: Buy | CMP: 553 | Target: 580-600 | Stop Loss: 530

RITES has formed a flag pattern on the hourly chart, and a breakout from the recent consolidation might lead the stock to a strong rally. Besides, the stock has been sustaining above the critical moving average. On the higher end, the stock might move towards 580-600. Support is visible at 530. One can initiate a buy in the range of 548-553.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) | Recommendation: Buy | CMP: 481 | Target: 540 | Stop Loss: 464

The Stock has given a box pattern breakout on the daily timeframe, suggesting a spike in optimism. The Besides, the stock has been sustaining above the critical moving average. On the higher end, the stock might move towards 540. Support is visible at 464. One can initiate a buy in the range of 478-482.

Oil India | Recommendation: Buy | CMP: 412 | Target: 450/470 | Stop Loss: 380

Oil India exhibits a robust uptrend, characterized by higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart. The momentum indicator RSI supports the bullish sentiment with a positive crossover. The lower-end support is identified at 380, providing a cushion for potential pullbacks. Anticipated upside targets for the stock are set at 450/470.

The author, Rupak De is Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 21 Jan 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App