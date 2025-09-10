Stocks to buy: Sagar Doshi suggests APL Apollo Tubes, Bharat Forge, Tata Motors shares to buy

Stock market today: Indian stock markets maintained their upward trajectory on Wednesday, bolstered by favorable global indicators and the ongoing exchange of encouraging comments on social media between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The main indices opened significantly higher. The Nifty 50 index began the day at 24,991, rising by 122.40 points or 0.49 percent. Likewise, the BSE Sensex commenced at 81,504.36, reflecting an increase of 403.04 points or 0.50 percent.

Analysts pointed out that while the positive news regarding the trade agreement is promising, the markets continue to face challenges with elevated valuations. Continued earnings growth will be essential to sustain a stable rally.

Nifty 50 Outlook by Sagar Doshi, Senior Vice President- Research, Nuvama Professional Clients Group Nifty 50 Nifty 50 managed to end with nearly 100 pt gain after 3 consecutive days of giving up its intraday gains. No changes have been seen in daily charts while a retest of 24,900 and 25,050 thereafter continues to remain open with support seen at 24,500. With 24,800 now taken out on daily closing basis, momentum is set to pick up on the index.

Bank Nifty Bank Nifty as well ended with minor gains as the index trades above its resistance of 54,100. Index is now open to unfold a 1000 pt rally from 54,100 with support seen ag 53,500. Support can be trailed higher once Bank Nifty closes above 54,450.

Stocks To Buy on Wednesday On stocks to buy on Wednesday, Sagar Doshi of Nuvama recommended three stocks - APL Apollo Tubes, Bharat Forge, Tata Motors shares to buy today.

APL Apollo Tubes (BUY): LCP: ₹ 1,694; SL: ₹ 1,648; TGT: ₹ 1,825 Stock is coming out of a 5 week rounding bottom breakout. APL Apollo Tubes has now closed above its big sell-off day seen in last week of July 2025 indicating that all sellers have been reclaimed. Momentum is likely to pick up from this point on the scrip allowing an initial pop of 6-9%.

Bharat Forge (BUY): LCP: ₹ 1,181; SL: ₹ 1,140; TGT: ₹ 1,295 A bullish pole and flag pattern has broken out on daily charts of Bharat Forge. Tailwinds from investment push from the center is also likely to drive the momentum higher in the short to medium term.An initial upswing of 9-11% can unfold in the balance of this month.

Tata Motors (BUY): LCP: ₹ 715; SL: ₹ 692; TGT: ₹ 782 Stock has given an ascending triangle breakout along with a positive crossover above its 200 DMA earlier this week. This dual confirmation marks an end to its 9 month consolidation which was ongoing from the start of this calendar year. Initial targets are seen 10 higher while tailwinds and follow up move could unfold in the weeks to come.

