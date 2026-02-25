Stocks to buy: Sagar Doshi suggests Chennai Petroleum, Colgate Palmolive, JSW Steel shares to buy

Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices rebounded on Wednesday, February 25 during the initial trading session as stocks bounced back from being oversold and alleviated worries surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), although uncertainty persists due to international events.

The Nifty 50 index started at 25,512.60, gaining 87.95 points or 0.35%, while the BSE Sensex opened at 82,530.22, increasing by 304.30 points or 0.37%.

Market analysts pointed out that global indicators and forthcoming events, including a speech by US President Donald Trump, could further impact market sentiment.

All sectoral indices on the NSE started off with increases. The Nifty IT index rose by 0.97%, the Nifty Metal climbed by 0.89%, the Nifty FMCG went up by 0.40%, the Nifty PSU Bank advanced by 0.31%, and the Nifty Pharma improved by 0.24%.

At the same time, precious metals remained high. The price of gold in India was recorded at ₹160,750 per 10 grams for 24 karat gold, reflecting a gain of 0.5% on Wednesday. Silver prices also experienced a rise of over 2%, reaching ₹265,981 per kilogram.

Nifty 50 Outlook by Sagar Doshi, Senior Vice President- Research, Nuvama Professional Clients Group Nifty 50 Nifty 50 once again found support at its 200-DMA, after a pressured session on Tuesday. The index has retraced from trade deal announcement highs and tested the 200-DMA, where it is now forming a consolidation structure. Any rebound from current levels is likely to face resistance near the 25,700 zone. A decisive close above this level would be required to trigger fresh upside momentum. On the downside, yesterday’s low of 25,325 is expected to act as a strong near-term support.

For the current weekly expiry, the index is likely to remain range-bound between 25,325 and 25,700 as markets move into the final expiry month of the fiscal.

Bank Nifty Bank Nifty continued to outperform the Nifty 50 and managed to close above its previous day’s low, reflecting underlying strength after three consecutive weekly closes at lifetime highs. On the short-term hourly chart, the index has signalled a minor breakdown. However, this can be negated if Bank Nifty sustains trade above 61,260 in today’s session. From here, a broader trading range is likely to develop, with 60,500 acting as support on the downside and 61,750 as resistance on the upside.

Stocks To Buy on Wednesday On stocks to buy on Wednesday, Sagar Doshi of Nuvama recommended three stocks - Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd, and JSW Steel Ltd.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BUY): LCP: ₹ 916; SL: ₹ 894; TGT: ₹ 1,008 Stock has broken out of its downward-sloping trendline that had been in place for the past three months. The stock underwent a corrective phase of nearly 30% from its November highs to its January lows, followed by a rebound of about 20% from the recent January bottom. This breakout signals the completion of the corrective structure and opens the door for a fresh upward move. On the upside, the stock has scope to rally towards 1,008, while the downside risk remains protected as long as it holds above the 894 stop-loss level.

Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd (BUY): LCP: ₹ 2,236; SL: ₹ 2,145: TGT: ₹ 2,450 Stock has been in a corrective phase since the beginning of September 2024. While from November 2024 to mid-February 2026, the correction evolved into a well-defined channel. A bullish trendline breakout was recorded during last week’s trading in mid-February, followed by a continuation move on the upside. The stock has now registered its highest closing seen since November 2025, indicating improving momentum. While the 200-DMA near 2270 remains an immediate resistance, the broader chart structure and formation of higher lows suggest a higher probability of a breakout above this level likely to deliver an 8–10% upside from current levels, with targets around 2450 and higher. The setup remains valid as long as prices hold above the stop-loss zone near 2145.

JSW Steel Ltd (BUY): LCP: ₹ 1,254; SL: ₹ 1,350; TGT: ₹ 1,210 Steel stocks continue to benefit from supportive global cues and have been gradually trending higher across the board. JSW Steel has been a clear underperformer amongst its peers over the past three to four months and is now on the verge of recording its highest-ever weekly close on the charts. The prevailing momentum remains constructive and is likely to push prices further higher. The setup stays intact as long as the stock holds above last week’s low of 1,210, which acts as a near-term stop loss. Given the consistent formation of higher highs over the past two months, an additional upside of 8–10% cannot be ruled out.

