Stocks to buy: Sagar Doshi suggests Varun Beverages, Max Healthcare, Page Industries shares to buy

Stock market today: Indian equity markets opened marginally higher on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at a possible nuclear agreement with Iran, raising hopes of easing tensions in the three-month-long conflict.
The Nifty 50 advanced 0.11% to 23,675.3, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.17% to 75,441.27 in early trade.
Market breadth remained positive, with 14 of the 16 major sectoral indices opening in the green. The broader market also saw buying interest, with the midcap and smallcap indices rising around 0.3% each.
Investor sentiment improved after Trump said he had cancelled a planned strike on Tehran following a peace proposal from Iran, adding that there was now a “very good chance” of reaching a deal to limit Iran’s nuclear programme.
Nifty 50 ended marginally flat after a 300-point intraday recovery from lows on Monday. We have been highlighting 23,760 as a crucial level to watch on the upside for the index to resume its leg higher over the past 4 trading days. Continuing its failure to reclaim, the index slides back down to 23,400/23,150. On a week-to-week basis, Nifty 50 lost -2.2% in trade largely due to the rupee hitting record lows and losing over -1% in in the same time.
Bank Nifty underperformed Nifty 50, losing nearly 200 points after completing its pending gap on the daily and weekly charts on the downside. This now limits the immediate downside for the index, while the chances of forming a base to outperform Nifty in the near term are high. With support at 52,800, Bank Nifty can be a buy-on-dip candidate at 53,700/54,500 on the upside.
On stocks to buy on Tuesday, Sagar Doshi of Nuvama recommended three stocks - Varun Beverages, Max Healthcare Institute, and Page Industries.
After a breakout from an 18-month corrective consolidation on weekly charts earlier this fiscal, the daily charts have given an additional short-term breakout, which can act as a tailwind for the currently formed pole-and-flag pattern.
Stock has rejected breaking below 950 last month and has now given a breakout on the weekly charts, signalling the end of its 10-month correction. Quick 10% upside unfolding.
After a strong recovery seen last month, the current pullback has allowed a pole and flag breakout on daily charts for target of 40k.
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