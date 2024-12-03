Stocks to Buy: ICICI Bank Ltd, State Bank of India Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Bharti Aitrtel Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd are the 7 large cap picks by Axis Securitiies to be bought in December 2024

Stocks picks for December ICICI Bank Ltd- For ICICI Bank Axis Securties has given a target price of ₹1,500. ICICI Bank share price is trading at close to ₹1300 levels now and Axis Target price indicates around 15% returns for the investors

State Bank of India Ltd: Axis Securities has given a target price of ₹1040 for State Bank of India share price which is now trading at close to ₹850 levels, indicating an upside of more than 20%

Varun Beverages Ltd- Axis Securities has given a target price of ₹700 for Varun Beverages share price. Since Varun Beverages share price is now trading close to ₹620 levels, Axis target price indicates and upside of more than 12% for Varun Beverages share price.

Bharti Aitrtel Ltd: The telecom major Bharti Airtel share price is now trading at close to ₹1616 levels. Axis Securities has given target price of ₹1880 for Bharti Airtel share price. The Axis target price indicates more than 13% upside for Bharti Aitrtel share price.

HDFC Bank Ltd._ For HDFC Bank share price, Axis has given a target price of ₹2025. Since HDFC Bank share price is now trading close to ₹1830, Axis Securities target price indicates gains of more than 10% for HDFC Bank share price

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd_ Axis Securities target for Cholamandalam Investment share price stands at ₹1675. Since Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price is now trading at close to ₹1250 level, Axis target price indicates an upside of more than 30% for p Cholamandalam Investment share price.

HCL Technologies Ltd: Axis has given a target price of ₹2100 for the IT major. This indicates more than 10% upside for HCL Technologies share price that is now trading at close to ₹1890 levels