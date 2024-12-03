Stocks to Buy: ICICI Bank Ltd, State Bank of India Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Bharti Aitrtel Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd are the 7 large cap picks by Axis Securitiies to be bought in December 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stocks picks for December ICICI Bank Ltd- For ICICI Bank Axis Securties has given a target price of ₹1,500. ICICI Bank share price is trading at close to ₹1300 levels now and Axis Target price indicates around 15% returns for the investors

State Bank of India Ltd: Axis Securities has given a target price of ₹1040 for State Bank of India share price which is now trading at close to ₹850 levels, indicating an upside of more than 20% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Varun Beverages Ltd- Axis Securities has given a target price of ₹700 for Varun Beverages share price. Since Varun Beverages share price is now trading close to ₹620 levels, Axis target price indicates and upside of more than 12% for Varun Beverages share price.

Bharti Aitrtel Ltd: The telecom major Bharti Airtel share price is now trading at close to ₹1616 levels. Axis Securities has given target price of ₹1880 for Bharti Airtel share price. The Axis target price indicates more than 13% upside for Bharti Aitrtel share price.

HDFC Bank Ltd._ For HDFC Bank share price, Axis has given a target price of ₹2025. Since HDFC Bank share price is now trading close to ₹1830, Axis Securities target price indicates gains of more than 10% for HDFC Bank share price {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd_ Axis Securities target for Cholamandalam Investment share price stands at ₹1675. Since Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price is now trading at close to ₹1250 level, Axis target price indicates an upside of more than 30% for p Cholamandalam Investment share price.

HCL Technologies Ltd: Axis has given a target price of ₹2100 for the IT major. This indicates more than 10% upside for HCL Technologies share price that is now trading at close to ₹1890 levels

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}