Stocks to Buy: SBI Life, Reliance among top choices, here's why
Stocks to buy: SBI Life, Reliance and Bajaj Finance are the top choices by Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.
Indian stock market: Following a rapid rebound from its positional support at 21500, bullish activity has resumed in the market, with buying interest evident during dips. The prevailing sentiment is bullish, but Nifty encounters initial resistance at 21750, facing selling pressure. Immediate support rests at 21600. A conclusive close above 21750 levels could propel Nifty towards the 22000 mark, signaling further upward movement.
