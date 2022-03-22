PVC prices have again begun to rise in India, with 2-3 price hikes (aggregating to ₹9-10/kg) since Chemplast Sanmar’s 3QFY22 earnings call in January. Recovery in demand is now complemented by higher fuel costs worldwide, pointing to likely improved margins on PVC for Chemplast, said domestic brokerage house IIFL in a note.

"Meanwhile, based on our industry checks, the custom manufacturing (CM) business appears to be growing considerably better than we expected, likely exceeding the company’s targeted 35% CAGR. This business could well turn out to be the surprise package for investors, potentially sparking a re-rating of the stock," the note stated.

The brokerage has Buy rating on the specialty chemical stock with 12-month target price of ₹990, implying a potential upside of over 60% from the current level. The newly listed stock made its market debut in August last year.

Chemplast Sanmar’s CM business generated around ₹1.7 bn of revenues in FY21 (having doubled in the preceding two years: FY19-21). IIFL expected this to register 35% growth in FY22, but the brokerage's industry checks suggest the business is doing even better. While Syngenta remains the mainstay of this business, Chemplast also seems to have made good progress in scaling up business with Saltigo in recent months, the brokerage note highlighted.

“While we leave our earnings estimates unchanged for now, pending 4Q results, we see scope for upside surprise, driven by PVC, CM as well as caustic soda. Even on our last-published estimates, valuations remain undemanding at 12x FY23ii P/E, leaving room for a re-rating, particularly as the CM business scales up to its targeted around ₹5.5 bn in revenues by FY25 and the PVC business continues to report solid earnings," IIFL added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

