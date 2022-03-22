Newly listed specialty chemical stock could rally over 60% as IIFL sees upside

Chemplast Sanmar’s CM business generated around ₹1.7 bn of revenues in FY21 (having doubled in the preceding two years: FY19-21). IIFL expected this to register 35% growth in FY22, but the brokerage's industry checks suggest the business is doing even better. While Syngenta remains the mainstay of this business, Chemplast also seems to have made good progress in scaling up business with Saltigo in recent months, the brokerage note highlighted.