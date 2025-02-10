Markets
This stock rallied 500% in four months. Now, its aiming for 6X revenue by 2029.
Madhvendra 10 min read 10 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- KRN Heat Exchanger has seen a 150% stock surge since its debut, driven by strong demand and expansion plans. With a 6X capacity increase and export growth, the company’s valuation remains high at 146x PE.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
KRN Heat Exchanger, a small but ambitious industrial player, made a remarkable debut with its initial public offering (IPO)—oversubscribed 213 times—raising ₹342 crore. Impressively, it debuted at ₹480 per share, a premium of 118%. Even more striking, its share price has jumped another 100% in just over four months, continuing to attract attention. Moreover, it's up about 500% from its IPO price of ₹200-210.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less