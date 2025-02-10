Stock to buy for 10 February: Raja Venkatraman recommends these three stocks
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Monday, 10 February.
Stock markets on 7 February
On Friday, the much-awaited Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy did not significantly impact the trends. RBI cut repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25%, marking the first rate reduction in nearly five years. Despite this policy shift, the benchmark indices remained flat, with the Nifty declining 0.18% and the Sensex falling 0.25%. The rate cut was largely priced in by the markets. We have been mentioning that a “sell on rally approach" needs to be considered since we are looking at the need to factor that in an event-driven week, the possibility of a trend to sustain becomes difficult. The trends followed suit.