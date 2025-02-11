However, looking at the daily timeframe charts, we can conclude that the “Buy on Dip and Sell on Rally" market still firmly holds its grip on the market sentiment. Now, going into today, we are starting on a weak footing and would encounter some challenges around 23,500-23,600. With the lower levels having no meaningful supports, one can see the fall extend. For today, we can abandon the buy on dip strategy till we get a closing above 23,600. Also, the open interest data now shows that there is a change in guard and the lot of call writing around 23,500 levels is now indicating some pressure that could result in the bearish tones taking over.