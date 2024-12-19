Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 19 December

How Nifty Bank performed

Bank Nifty closed lower on Tuesday, holding marginally above its early breakout level, i.e., the trendline connecting the high of 3 October to that of 26 November, as well as its 21-DMA. Yesterday, the index opened on a negative note at 53,394.10, remained in negative territory throughout the session, and closed at 52,822. As a result, the index formed a bearish candle with a lower-high and lower-low price structure on the daily chart.