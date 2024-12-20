Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 20 December
Summary
- Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by MarketSmith India for Friday, 20 December.
Nifty50 extended its losses for the fourth consecutive session and closed at 23,951 on Thursday. Taking cues from the global market, the index started the day with a gap-down opening at 23,877.15 and traded sideways in a narrow range of 24,870.30-24,004.90. After touching an intraday low of 24,870 the index pared some of its losses and closed at 23,951.70.