Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 20 December

How Nifty Bank performed

On Thursday, Nifty Bank extended its loss and breached its 50- and 100-DMA on the daily chart. For the past three trading sessions, the index has formed a lower-low and lower-high price structure on the daily chart. The momentum indicator, RSI, has bent downward and is currently around 41, along with a negative crossover on MACD above the central line. Yesterday, the index opened at 51,428.45, traded in the range of 51,789.85-51,263.75, and closed at 51,575.70.