The Nifty 50 ended the session on a flat note after a volatile day of trade. The index continued to hover around its 100-day moving average but once again failed to reclaim it, reaffirming the 24,700–24,800 zone as a critical resistance area in the near term. A decisive close above this band would be essential to unlock further upside potential toward the 25,000 level. On the downside, immediate support is placed in the 24,650–24,600 region, with a break below this zone likely to accelerate declines toward 24,500–24,400. Overall, the index remains range-bound, with these key inflection levels on both sides expected to guide the short-term trend.