Stock recommendations for 9 September from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India 5 min read 09 Sept 2025, 05:45 am IST
Summary
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 9 September. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Indian equities started the week on a flat note, with both benchmark indices closing with marginal gains. The Nifty 50 advanced 32.15 points (0.13%) to close at 24,773.15, while the Sensex rose 76.54 points (0.09%) to settle at 80,787.30.
