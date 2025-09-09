Stock recommendations for 9 September from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 closed flat after a volatile session, continuing to hover around its 100-DMA but once again failing to reclaim it. This reaffirmed 24,700–24,800 as a key resistance zone in the near term. A decisive breakout above this range is be required to unlock further upside toward 25,000. On the downside, immediate support is seen at 24,650–24,600, with a breach below this likely to accelerate declines toward 24,500–24,400. Overall the index remains range-bound, with these critical levels on either side expected to dictate short-term direction.