Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 31 January
Summary
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Friday, 31 January.
Nifty50 on 30 January
India's benchmark index Nifty50 extended its winning streak for the third consecutive session on Thursday and closed 86 points higher at 23,249.50. Taking cues from the global market, the index started the session with a muted opening at 23,169.50 and continued its bullish momentum, touching the intraday high of 23,322.