Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 31 January

According to O'Neil's methodology of market direction, we are changing the market status to a rally attempt. Tuesday's session was considered day one of an attempted rally as Nifty closed in the green. Nifty has not breached the correction low of 22,787 since day one. Hence, today's action qualifies as day three of an attempted rally. So, we are changing the market status to a rally attempt from a downtrend. From here, we would prefer to see a follow-through day before shifting the market to a confirmed uptrend. On the flip side, if Nifty breaches its recent low of 22,787, the market will move back to a downtrend.