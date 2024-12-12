Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 12 December
Summary
- Here are two stocks recommended by MarketSmith India for Thursday, 12 December.
Nifty50 on 11 December
The Nifty50 continued to consolidate around its 50- and 100-day moving average (DMA) and traded in a narrow range for a fourth consecutive day. On Wednesday the index ended 0.13% higher in a lackluster trading session and formed a doji candle with a higher-high and higher-low price structure, indicating indecisiveness among buyers and sellers. It continued to trade in the range of 24,584–24,691 and closed 32 points higher at 24,642. The advance decline ratio was also flat at 1:1.