Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 14 January
Summary
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Tuesday, 14 January.
Nifty50 on 13 January
Nifty50 closed lower for the fourth consecutive session at 23,085.95. Taking cues from the global market, the index started the session with a gap-down opening of 23,195.40 and continued to trade lower as the day progressed. Selling pressure intensified in the second half of the session. As a result, the index formed a bearish candle with a lower-high and lower-low price structure on the daily chart. All major sectoral indices and the broader market indices closed lower. The advance-decline ratio leaned toward decliners.