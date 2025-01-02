Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 2 January
Summary
- Here are the two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for Thursday, 2 January.
Nifty50 on 1 January
Nifty50, India's benchmark index, began the year 2025 on a positive note, gaining 98 points. On the first trading day of the year, the index had a muted start at 23,637.65 and traded within a range during the initial hours. However, strong buying activity in auto stocks (Maruti and M&M) and financial stocks (Bajaj Finance and Shriram Finance) helped the index move higher, reaching 23,822. In the final hour, Nifty pared some of its intraday gains and closed at 23,752.90. The broader market showed strong performance, with the advance-decline ratio skewed in favor of advancing stocks, settling at a 3:1 ratio.